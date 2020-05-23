STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UN chief following cyclone Amphan situation in India, Bangladesh, saddened by loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha.

Published: 23rd May 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 02:20 PM

Municipal workers clear a blocked road after a tree uprooted in the aftermath of super cyclone 'Amphan' in Kolkata Thursday May 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is following the situation in India and Bangladesh after cyclone Amphan struck the two countries and expressed sadness over the loss of lives.

Cyclone Amphan, the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made landfall on Wednesday evening.

It has killed over 85 people and directly affected around 1.5 crore others and destroyed more than 10 lakh houses in India.

In Bangladesh, it has killed at least 22 people and left many displaced in the coastal areas.

Guterres on Friday took to Twitter to express sadness over the loss of lives and destruction.

"I've been following developments in Bangladesh and India after #CycloneAmphan made landfall Wednesday. Deeply saddened to hear lives have been lost and millions more have been affected. UN staff are on the ground assessing damage & emergency needs," the UN chief said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha.

The UN Country Team in India has said that Cyclone Amphan, which has ravaged areas in West Bengal, is now considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila, which slammed the region in May 2009.

