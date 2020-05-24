STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New York Times devotes front page to COVID-19 victims

Published: 24th May 2020 06:55 PM

New York Times Building (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW YORK: The New York Times has devoted its entire front page to the names of 1,000 of the COVID-19 victims as the US approaches nearly 100,000 virus deaths, the current highest in the world.

The Sunday edition's front page comprises a simple list of names and personal details taken from obituaries around the US, the BBC reported.

The headline is "US deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss", with a sub-heading that reads: "They were not simply names on a list. They were us."

New York state, the epicentre of the US coronavirus pandemic, has recorded 385,000 confirmed cases, with 23,195 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

New York City accounts for 197,000 infections and 16,149 fatalities.

As of Sunday, the US registered the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,622,670 and 97,087, respectively.

