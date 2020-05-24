New York Times devotes front page to COVID-19 victims

By IANS

NEW YORK: The New York Times has devoted its entire front page to the names of 1,000 of the COVID-19 victims as the US approaches nearly 100,000 virus deaths, the current highest in the world.

The Sunday edition's front page comprises a simple list of names and personal details taken from obituaries around the US, the BBC reported.

The front page of The New York Times for May 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/d14JhFp4CP — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2020

Powerful front page of the New York Times today. They were not simply names on a list, They were Us. pic.twitter.com/IAjT3rhAvz — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 24, 2020

The headline is "US deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss", with a sub-heading that reads: "They were not simply names on a list. They were us."

New York state, the epicentre of the US coronavirus pandemic, has recorded 385,000 confirmed cases, with 23,195 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

New York City accounts for 197,000 infections and 16,149 fatalities.

As of Sunday, the US registered the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,622,670 and 97,087, respectively.