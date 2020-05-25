STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air India flight from Sydney to evacuate three Nepali nationals

At least 225 passengers, including two infants, are set to be flown back to India on this particular flight operated under the Government of India's 'Vande Bharat' Mission.

KATHMANDU: Air India flight, AI-301, from Sydney on Monday will bring three Nepali citizens, one of them will undergo bone marrow transplant at a Delhi hospital, informed sources from the Ministry of External Affairs told ANI.

The repatriation flight is expected to touch down in Delhi at 18:35 hours (IST), the sources added.

"The Embassy of Nepal in Australia had requested for this evacuation. It is a case of a bone marrow transplant. The patient, along with his brother (donor) and father (caretaker) will be taken directly to the BLK hospital in the national capital and they will be in quarantine at the hospital itself. All the three have COVID-19 negative certificates and fit to fly certificates, along with the local hospital's acceptance letter," they added.

At least 225 passengers, including two infants, are set to be flown back to India on this particular flight operated under the Government of India's 'Vande Bharat' Mission.

The flight is bounded for Ahmadabad will be carrying 11 passengers who will land in New Delhi, including the Nepali citizens.

Vande Bharat Mission initiated by Government of India to evacuate Indian Nationals from overseas has brought in more than 30,000 Indian Nationals back home amid worldwide lockdown to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

"We brought back more than 30,000 stranded Indians on Vande Bharat flights since 6 May 2020. We flew 917 tons of medical and essential cargo on Lifeline UDAN flights since 26 March 2020. Today, we restart domestic flights. India's civil aviation is always on the forefront," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted today. 

