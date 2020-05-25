STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bars, restaurants return to full service in Czech as govt further eases COVID-19 restrictions

Face masks are now mandatory only on public transport, in enclosed spaces and inside buildings.

Published: 25th May 2020 04:46 PM

People are served at a restaurant terrace in Prague, Czech Republic

People are served at a restaurant terrace in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PRAGUE: Bars, restaurants and cafes are returning to full service in the Czech Republic as the government takes further steps to ease coronavirus restrictions.

As of Monday, those establishments can serve customers in interior spaces.

Hotels are also reopening together with public swimming pools, wellness centres and saunas.

Sports, cultural and other public events for up to 300 people will be allowed, up from the previous 100.

Restrictions have been only partially lifted for schools.

Students up to fifth grade can attend on a voluntary basis under strict conditions starting Monday.

There must be no more than 15 students in a class and they must stay together the whole day.

Remaining elementary school students and all high school students won't return to their schools until the start of the new school year on September 1.

Face masks are now mandatory only on public transport, in enclosed spaces and inside buildings.

Outside, masks must be used if two unrelated people are less than two metres (6.5 feet) apart.

The Czech Republic has reported 8,597 cases, including 315 deaths.

