COVID-19 cases steadily go up to 56,349 in Pakistan; death toll at 1,167

A total of 17,482 patients have recovered from the deadly contagion.

Published: 25th May 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan coronavirus cases

A health worker disinfects a bus terminal that reopened after the government relaxed the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Peshawar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Monday reached 56,349 with 1,748 new patients while the death toll climbed to 1,167, the health ministry said.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 22,491 cases were diagnosed in Sindh, 20,077 in Punjab, 7,905 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 3,407 in Balochistan, 1,641 in Islamabad, 619 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 209 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

So far 1,167 people have died of the COVID-19 including 34 who lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

A total of 17,482 patients have recovered from the deadly contagion.

The authorities have conducted 483,656 tests in the country, including 10,049 on Sunday.

The trajectory showed that the number was steadily going up with authorities fearing a rise in cases in the wake of the easing of lockdown before Eid which was observed in the country on Sunday.

