STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal reports highest single-day coronavirus surge; total cases cross 650-mark

Twenty-six people from the Rautahat district, three each from Kathmandu, Dhanusha and Kapilvastu districts were tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said in a statement.

Published: 25th May 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal coronavirus

A Nepalese farmer harvests wheat during nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Bhaktapur, Nepal. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday registered its highest single-day spike in the coronavirus cases with 79 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 682 in the country, health officials said.

Nepal, which has extended its nationwide lockdown till June 2 to contain the spread of theh deadly coronavirus, is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 with four deaths.

The total number of people infected by the novel coronavirus has climbed to 682 in Nepal after 79 cases were reported, the highest number of confirmation of virus transmission in a single-day, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Twenty-five people, including 18 from a single-family, have been discharged on Monday.

So far 112 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after successful treatment.

There are 566 active coronavirus cases in the Himalayan nation.

So far, 51,642 people have undergone polymerase chain reaction tests to detect COVID-19 in the country.

Of the new cases, 26 people from Rautahat district, three each from Dhanusha and Kapilvastu districts tested positive, the health ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-three people from Bara district, four each from Kathmandu, Bardiya and Banke districts and two from Saptari district tested COVID-19 positive, the ministry said, adding that six men and a woman from Dailekh district were also found to be coronavirus positive.

Similarly, one case each was reported from Parsa and Achham districts.

The country-wide lockdown, imposed on March 24, will remain effective till June 2.

Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepal coronavirus cases Nepal coronavirus lockdown COVID-19
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp