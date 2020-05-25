STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern goes 'unnerved' with TV interview during earthquake

She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex in the capital Wellington.

Published: 25th May 2020 07:20 AM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. (photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview on Monday morning. She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex in the capital, Wellington.

"We're just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan, quite a decent shake here. But, um, if you see things moving behind me," she said, looking up and around the room. New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is sometimes called the Shaky Isles for its frequent quakes.

Monday's magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Wellington, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake hit just before 8 am and was felt by thousands of New Zealanders who were getting ready to start their work weeks.

It was strong enough to rattle food from shelves and stop train services. But there were no reports of major damage or injuries. Ardern continued on with her interview, telling the host the shaking had stopped. "We're fine Ryan. I'm not under any hanging lights, I look like I'm in a structurally sound place," she said.

A 2011 quake in the city of Christchurch killed 185 people and destroyed much of the downtown area. The city is continuing to rebuild.

TAGS
Jacinda Ardern New Zealand earthquake US Geological Survey Newshub Jacinda Ardern earthquake
