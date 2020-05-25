Top Pakistani information officer, two relatives killed on Eid

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A top Pakistani information officer and his two relatives were killed by some unidentified gunmen on Eid in the country's restive northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan.

Zabiadullah Dawar, who was posted as the Director of Pakistan Housing Society, was on his way home in North Waziristan after Eid prayers along with his two cousins when the bike-borne assailants struck, district police officer Shafiullah Gandapur said.

The gunmen opened indiscriminate fire at the trio and fled the spot.

The officer, who had come to his village from Islamabad for Eid celebrations, died on the spot.

His cousins were also killed in the incident.

The police launched an enquiry but no arrests were made.

Eid was celebrated in the country on Sunday at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns while following strict standard operating procedures of social distancing and other precautionary measures.