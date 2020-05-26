STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China demands Huawei CFO's release ahead of Canadian court's ruling on her extradition to the US

Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver in December 2018 on the US's charges of bank fraud.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Huawei

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has asked the Canadian government to release telecom company Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ahead of a court ruling on the Chinese executive's extradition to the US on Wednesday.

Meng, 48, who is deputy chair of the Chinese company's board and daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei, was detained in Vancouver in December 2018 on the US's charges of bank fraud.

She is also accused of misleading investment bank HSBC Holdings of her company's dealings with the Iran government, which the US had sanctioned.

Meng is fighting extradition to the US.

Meng's arrest had stunned China, considering the iconic status of Huawei which is the Asian powerhouse's largest private company.

The US has banned using Huawei products and technology in its telecom network -- citing safety concerns.

Following Meng's arrest, China detained two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor in an act widely seen as retaliation.

On paper, they were accused of harming China's national security.

China had also stopped some key Canadian imports.

The British Columbia Supreme Court, which has heard Meng's extradition case will give its ruling on Wednesday.

The court will decide whether what Meng is accused of in the United States would be a crime in Canada.

Her arrest was based on the extradition treaty between the US and Canada.

Asked about China's expectations ahead of the ruling, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told media persons on Tuesday the US and Canada abused their bilateral extradition treaty and arbitrarily took compulsory measures against the Chinese citizen without cause.

"This is a serious political incident that grossly violates the interests and rights of the Chinese citizen," he said.

"We urge Canada to take China's position and concerns seriously (to) release Meng and her safe return to China at an early date to avoid more damage caused to China-Canada relations," he said.

Huawei's lawyers have argued that Meng's case is politically motivated aimed at securing a trade deal and slow the company's efforts to roll out the 5G telecom technology.

At the time of Meng's arrest, the US and China were engaged in a bruising trade war over widening trade gap.

The two countries in the beginning of the year signed phase-1 of a trade deal.

Asked whether China would release the two detained Canadians, Zhao said they have been "engaging in activities endangering our national security".

"Our judicial organs deal with the case independently according to the law and protect the rights of the Canadians. We urge Canada to earnestly respect China's judicial sovereignty and stop making irresponsible remarks. The rights of the two Canadians are lawfully guaranteed and protected," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Meng Wanzhou extradition Huawei
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp