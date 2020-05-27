Coronavirus: Nepal reports highest single-day spike with 114 cases, tally crosses 850-mark 

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day surge in the coronavirus cases with 114 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 886 in the Himalayan nation, the health ministry said.

Nepal, which has extended its nationwide lockdown till June 2 to contain the spread of the deadly virus, is among the countries having the least number of COVID-19 cases.

The virus has so far claimed four lives in Nepal.

The total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 886 on Wednesday after 114 new COVID-19 infections were reported, the highest number of confirmation of virus transmission in a single-day, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The number of patients recovered from the infection are 183, the ministry said, adding that there are 699 active coronavirus cases in the country.

As many as 58,277 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Nepal, health officials said.

While 36 cases were reported from Rautahat district, 17 from Jhapa, 16 from Banke, 15 from Dang, 11 from Saptari, seven from Bara, six from Baglung, three from Rukum, two from Siraha and one from Makwawanpur, the ministry said in a statement.

Those infected include 6 women and 109 men, the ministry said.

According to the authorities, province 5 has 365 infected people, the highest number, followed by province 2 with 324 and province 1 with 103 infected people.

All these three provinces of southern Nepal are bordering India.

Bagmati Province or province 3 where capital city Kathmandu is located has 39 cases, followed by province 6 with 25 cases and Sudurpachhim or province 7 with 17 cases. Province 4 has 13 cases, the lowest in number, the authorities said. Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.