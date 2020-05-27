STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin man in Singapore gets jail term for breaching stay-home notice 

He did not tell his colleagues about his stay-home notice, and instead continued heading to work for days and returning to the shared lodging after completing his shifts.

Published: 27th May 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sentences of 53 Indians have been reduced from life imprisonment to 20 years.

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A Singapore court on Wednesday sentenced an Indian-origin youth to six weeks of imprisonment for breaching a stay-home notice.

Quresh Singh Sandhu, a security guard by profession, returned to Singapore from Batam in Indonesia on March 17 and was served a stay-home notice, which required him to remain in his residence between March 17 and March 31.

However, he kept reporting for duty and shared a room with others, exposing them to the risk of infection by breaching his stay-home notice, the Channel News Asia reported.

Sandhu had signed a slip acknowledging that he understood the notice, which said he could not leave his residence at all times during the period.

However, after clearing immigration, he went straight to Marina Bay Sands, a casino-hotel resort here, to start his shift as a security guard.

He took the train, switching lines to get there, and began a 12-hour shift at 8 pm that same day.

The next morning on ending his shift, Sandhu took a train to reach his accommodation, where he shared a room with three other colleagues at his company's quarters at Snooze Inn on Dunlop Street in the Little India precinct.

He did not tell his colleagues about his stay-home notice, and instead continued heading to work the next three days and returning to the shared lodging after completing his shifts.

On March 21, Sandhu's supervisor found out that a stay-home notice had been issued to him, and ordered him to go home immediately.

Meanwhile, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority checked on him at his declared place of accommodation and did not find him there.

Sandhu has plead guilty to the charge.

Sandhu, who was unrepresented, said: "I made a grave mistake which I can't undo at this point in time. I deeply regret my actions. I never wanted to intentionally put public lives in danger."

For exposing others to the risk of infection, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to SGD 10,000, or both.

Singapore has so far reported 32,876 coronavirus cases, a majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore Singapore coronavirus COVID-19 Indian-origin man home quarantine
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp