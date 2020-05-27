STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spike in South Korea COVID-19 cases shows perils of reopening

The EU was unveiling massive stimulus package for the bloc's ailing economies later Wednesday, as European nations scrambled to emulate South Korea's widely praised strategy of tracing and treatment.

Passengers wearing face masks line up to board their planes at the domestic flight terminal of Gimpo airport in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: As Mediterranean beaches and Las Vegas casinos lay out plans to welcome tourists again, South Korea on Wednesday announced a spike in new infections and considered reimposing social distancing restrictions, revealing the setbacks ahead for others on the road to reopening.

The European Union was unveiling a massive stimulus package for the bloc's ailing economies later Wednesday, as European nations scrambled to emulate South Korea's widely praised strategy of tracing, testing and treating that tamed its outbreak and made it a model for the world.

The EU's economics commissioner, Paulo Gentiloni, called the 750 billion-euro ($825 billion) recovery fund "a European turning point to face an unprecedented crisis."

Across the Atlantic, the pandemic was claiming new victims as the confirmed US death toll approached 100,000 "the highest by far in the world" and nations from Mexico to Chile to Brazil struggled with surging cases and overwhelmed hospitals.

In South Korea, 40 newly confirmed cases "the biggest daily jump in nearly 50 days" raised alarms as millions of children returned to school Wednesday.

All but four of the new cases were in the densely populated Seoul region, where officials are scrambling to stop transmissions linked to nightclubs, karaoke rooms and a massive e-commerce warehouse.

All were reopened last month when social distancing measures were relaxed.

The country's top infectious disease expert said South Korea may need to reimpose social distancing restrictions because it's becoming increasingly difficult for health workers to track the spread of COVID-19 amid warmer weather and eased attitudes on distancing.

"We will do our best to trace contacts and implement preventive measures, but there's a limit to such efforts," said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Young people have a very broad range of activity, so at the point of diagnosis, there's already a lot of exposure....the number of people or locations we have to trace are increasing geometrically," he added.

Seoul and nearby cities had restored some control in recent weeks by reclosing thousands of bars, karaoke rooms and other entertainment venues to slow the spread of the virus.

Britain, which has recorded more deaths than any other European country "over 37,000" was announcing details of its own "test and trace" plans, which will send 25,000 workers to find the contacts of anyone who tests positive for the virus.

Germany said it would extend pandemic-related restrictions on interpersonal contact until June 29 as it cautiously lifts lockdown measures.

As many countries in Asia and Europe make progress in containing the pandemic, reversing its devastating economic fallout becomes a top priority.

The 27-nation EU was unveiling a massive coronavirus recovery plan worth hundreds of billions of euros to help countries rebuild.

But the bloc remains deeply divided over what strings should be attached to the funds, with frugal members such as Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden pushing for loans rather than grants to form the backbone of the package.

Cyprus announced Wednesday that tourists would be welcomed back on June 9.

To make them feel safe, Cyprus said would cover all costs "lodging, food, drink and medication" for anyone testing positive for the coronavirus and their family members while on vacation in the east Mediterranean island nation.

But welcoming tourists was far from the concerns of other nations.

