STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China extends olive branch to India after US seeks UNSC discussion on Hong Kong

The reconciliatory messages came after weeks of simmering tensions on both Eastern and Western frontiers between the two countries.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: China extended reconciliatory messages to India after the US requested for an immediate online UN Security Council meeting to discuss a new legislation for Hong Kong to crush all dissent.

The US mission at the UN said that China's proposed national security law for Hong Kong is a "matter of urgent global concern that implicates international peace and security, and warrants the immediate attention of the UN Security Council".

Infuriated by the move, China's Ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun tweeted that Beijing "categorically rejects the baseless request of the US for a Security Council meeting" and "legislation on national security for Hong Kong is purely China's internal affairs".

Just before the US and China engaged in a diplomatic duel at the UN, American President Donald Trump tweeted that he had conveyed to both China and India that Washington was willing to mediate or arbitrate in the "raging border dispute".

Soon after, the Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong in a selective interaction with Indian media extended an olive branch to New Delhi over the ongoing face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh between the soldiers of the two countries.

ALSO READ | No India-China border trade through Lipulekh Pass this year due to COVID-19

"China and India should never let their differences shadow the overall bilateral ties and must enhance mutual trust," he said.

The reconciliatory messages came after weeks of simmering tensions on both Eastern and Western frontiers between the two countries.

On May 5, the Chinese side took offence to the construction of a road by India on its own side in the Pangong Tso Lake area beside another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

Around 250 soldiers of both sides engaged in a violent face-off using iron rods, sticks, and even resorted to stone-pelting.

In a similar incident, Indian and Chinese forces clashed in North Sikkim on May 9 near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector.

On both the Western and Eastern sectors, soldiers sustained injuries.

After talks through established mechanisms at the LAC and the border, both sides disengaged.

"China and India should be good neighbours of harmonious coexistence and good partners to move forward hand in hand. The realisation of 'Dragon and Elephant dancing together' is the only right choice for China and India, which serves the fundamental interests of our two countries and two peoples," the Chinese envoy added.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that "now the China-India border area situation is overall stable and controllable", adding that both China and India have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hong Kong China India US China national security law India China tensions India China ties India China relations
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp