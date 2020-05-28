STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus may push 86 million more children into household poverty by 2020-end: Report

Nearly two-thirds of these children live in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia and countries across Europe and Central Asia could see the most significant increase, up to 44 per cent.

Published: 28th May 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The number of children living in poor households across low and middle-income countries could increase by 86 million to reach 672 million by the end of 2020 due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.

The deadly virus has so far infected 5,695,290 people and claimed 355,692 lives globally, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

"The economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic could push up to 86 million more children into household poverty by the end of 2020, an increase of 15 per cent," said the study conducted jointly by the UNICEF and humanitarian organisation Save the Children.

The analysis highlighted that without urgent action to protect families from the financial hardships caused by the pandemic, the total number of children living below the national poverty line in low and middle-income countries could reach 672 million by year-end.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 could push over 14 million people into hunger in South America: UNWFP

Nearly two-thirds of these children live in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia and countries across Europe and Central Asia could see the most significant increase, up to 44 per cent across the region.

Latin America and the Caribbean could see a 22 per cent increase.

"The coronavirus pandemic has triggered an unprecedented socio-economic crisis that is draining resources for families all over the world," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

"The scale and depth of financial hardship among families threatens to roll back years of progress in reducing child poverty and to leave children deprived of essential services.

Without concerted action, families barely getting by could be pushed into poverty, and the poorest families could face levels of deprivation that have not been seen for decades," Fore said.

The organisations warned that the impact of the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic and related containment policies is two-fold -- immediate loss of income meant families are less able to afford the basics, including food and water, less likely to access health care or education, and more at risk of child marriage, violence, exploitation and abuse.

Save the Children International CEO Inger Ashing said the "shocking poverty impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will hit children hard."

"Children are highly vulnerable to even short periods of hunger and malnutrition, potentially affecting them for their whole life.

"If we act now and decisively, we can prevent and contain the pandemic threat facing the poorest countries and some of the most vulnerable children. This report should be a wake-up call for the world. Poverty is not inevitable for children," Ashing said.

The agencies said hundreds of millions of children remain multi-dimensionally poor -- meaning they lack access to health care, education, proper nutrition, or adequate housing -- often a reflection of inequitable investments by governments in social services.

In order to address and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on children in poor households, Save the Children and the UNICEF call for rapid and large-scale expansion of social protection systems and programmes including cash transfers, school feeding and child benefits, all critical investments that address immediate financial needs and lay the foundation for countries to prepare for future shocks.

"Governments must also invest in other forms of social protection, fiscal policies, employment and labour market interventions to support families.

This includes expanding universal access to quality healthcare and other services; and investing in family friendly policies, such as paid leave and childcare," they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak COVID 19 malnutrition global poverty global malnutrition
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp