COVID-19: 176 stranded Indians evacuated from Sri Lanka in Air India special flight

Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Over 170 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka due to the global travel restrictions left for their homes on Friday aboard a special Air India flight.

The Indian High Commission said the flight AI 0276, carrying 176 Indians under the 'Vande Bharat Mission', took off from Colombo for Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Apart from the flight, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa will make a voyage to Tuticorin from Colombo Port on Monday to repatriate nearly 700 Indians stranded in the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka.

The voyage will be under Samudra Setu, the naval repatriation exercises under Vande Bharat Mission.

Based on the applications received by the Indian High Commission, a passenger list has been prepared for the voyage, officials said.

Priority is being given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers who have been lost their jobs, persons facing expiry of visa, medical emergencies, pregnant women, elderly people, people required to return home due to death in the family, and students, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay recalled the Indian government's assistance in helping over 1,000 Sri Lankans return home.

He said India is committed to rendering all possible assistance to bring back Sri Lankan nationals.

