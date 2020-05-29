COVID-19: Pattaya beaches to reopen under social distancing rules

By IANS

BANGKOK: Beaches in Thailand's coastal city of Pattaya is set to reopen to all visitors and local villagers under social distancing rules from June 1 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpleum said on Friday that all the beaches of the world-famous tourist resort, earlier temporarily closed under partial lockdown measures, will reopen on the condition that visitors strictly observe social distancing rules against the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

People may swim in the sea or lie on the beaches or in beachfront canvas chairs with about 1.5-meter distance between one another, Sonthaya said.



The owners of the canvas chairs for rent must ensure strict social distancing among their clients otherwise their business might be suspended, according to the Mayor.

No group activities will be allowed on the beaches for fear of the possible spread of COVID-19, the mayor said.

Meanwhile, the Koh Larn island off Pattaya will also reopen to all visitors under social distancing rules on June 1, he added.