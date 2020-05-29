STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad ousted from 'Bersatu' party co-founded by him

Mahathir co-founded Bersatu with Muhyiddin in 2016, and the party joined an alliance that won a stunning victory in 2018 polls, leading to the first change of government since independence.

Published: 29th May 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been ousted from his ethnic Malay political party in the latest twist of a power struggle with his successor, but he has vowed to challenge the move.

The 94-year-old Mahathir, along with his son and three other senior members, were expelled from the Bersatu party on Thursday.

The party has has been split into two camps since intense political wrangling led Mahathir to resign the premiership in February and the king to appoint fellow party member Muhyiddin Yassin as his replacement despite Mahathir's objections.

Mahathir's son Mukhriz Mahathir had since challenged Muhyiddin as party president in a vote that's been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The unilateral action by Bersatu's president to sack us without valid reason is due to his own fears in facing party elections as well as his unsafe position as the most unstable prime minister in the history of the country's administration," a joint statement by Mahathir and the four others read.

Mahathir co-founded Bersatu with Muhyiddin in 2016, and the party joined an alliance that won a stunning victory in 2018 polls, leading to the first change of government since independence.

The ruling alliance collapsed after Muhyiddin pulled Bersatu out to work with the former government, which has been accused of massive corruption.

Mahathir, a two-time prime minister, resigned in protest.

Mahathir has said he still has the majority support of lawmakers and has called for a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin.

The vote has been delayed amid the pandemic but could be held at the next sitting of Parliament in July.

In their statement, Mahathir and the other expelled members said the move was illegal and they may take legal action to challenge their termination and ensure Bersatu isn't used as a vehicle for those crazy for power.

Party letters sent to the five said their membership had ceased as they sat with the opposition bloc during a half-day Parliament sitting on May 18.

But the letter was signed by a lower official who Mahathir's group and others said had no power to remove them.

"All eyes are on Mahathir's next move," said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

"Muyhiddin would be gravely mistaken if he thinks this will slow down Mahathir's relentless onslaught to not so much unseat him, but topple the present ruling coalition."

Muhyiddin had earlier tried to reconcile with Mahathir, but failed.

The current government includes the party of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is on trial on charges related to a massive financial scandal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Bersatu
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp