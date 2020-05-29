STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea reports 58 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 11,402

The figures announced Friday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,402 infections and 269 deaths.

A health official wearing protective gear gives surveys to people waiting for the COVID-19 test at a public health center in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, May 28, 2020.

A health official wearing protective gear gives surveys to people waiting for the COVID-19 test at a public health center in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea has reported 58 new cases of the coronavirus, all in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, as officials scramble to stem transmissions linked to a massive e-commerce warehouse near the capital.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for officials to examine working conditions at warehouses of online shopping companies, which have seen orders surge during the pandemic, and other congested workplaces where infection risks may be high.

Health authorities on Thursday said they found at least 82 infections linked to workers at a warehouse operated by local e-commerce giant Coupang in Bucheon, near Seoul.

Officials had planned to complete testing on 4,000 workers and visitors to the warehouse.

South Korea has reported 177 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, a resurgence that threatens to erase some of its hard-won gains against the virus and worsen a massive shock to the country's trade-dependent economy.

