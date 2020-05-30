STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Joe Biden speaks of racial 'open wound,' contrasting with US President Donald Trump

As the country endures another spasm of racial unrest, the central premise of Biden's campaign is being tested.

Published: 30th May 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden lamented the "open wound" of the nation's systemic racism on Friday as he responded to the police killing of a black man in Minnesota.

He drew an implicit contrast with President Donald Trump, who has suggested authorities could respond with violence to the protests that followed George Floyd's death.

"The original sin of this country still stains our nation today," Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said in remarks broadcast from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. "It's time for us to take a hard look at uncomfortable truths."

Biden announced his bid for the presidency last year arguing he's uniquely positioned to unite a deeply divided country. He pointed specifically to Trump's response to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, as unworthy of America's people and values.

As the country endures another spasm of racial unrest, the central premise of Biden's campaign is being tested.

Biden is responding by positioning himself as an empathetic counter to Trump, who often struggles to convey emotion or connect on a personal level during moments of crisis.

Biden said he spoke with Floyd's family and demanded justice for his death while calling for "real police reform that holds all cops up to the high standards that so many of them actually meet."

The president later said that he too had spoken with Floyd's family and called them "terrific people."

Trump initially condemned police actions in Floyd's death, but later agitated the unrest by tweeting that protesters could be met with violent police resistance. He has also escalated an ongoing battle with Twitter, which flagged his post for possibly inciting violence.

"America is on fire," Rep. Val Demings, a Florida Democrat who is a potential running mate for Biden, said in an interview Friday. "And this president is standing there with gasoline. He is dangerous. He's destructive, he's dangerous and he can't even rise to this occasion." Without mentioning him by name, Biden made clear he would approach the presidency differently than Trump has.

"This is no time for incendiary tweets. This is no time to encourage violence," Biden said. "This is a national crisis, and we need real leadership right now. Leadership that will bring everyone to the table so we can take measures to root out systemic racism." He tried to make the rest of the country feel what it was like to be African American in modern US society.

"Every day, African Americans go about their lives with constant anxiety and trauma, wondering — who will be next," he said, adding, "the anger and the frustration and the exhaustion — it's undeniable."

"Imagine if every time your husband or son, wife or daughter left the house, you feared for their safety from bad actors and bad police," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump US President Joe Biden George Floyd death George Floyd
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp