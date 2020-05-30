STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan plane crash: Sindh High Court suspends proceedings of plea seeking 'transparent probe'

The plea contended that the procurement and employment of 'out of order' aircraft by the PIA put around 800 lives at risk daily.

Published: 30th May 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan.

Volunteers cover the dead body of a plane crash victim at the site of the crash. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has suspended proceedings of a plea seeking a transparent probe into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi on May 22 killing, until the release of the conclusive findings of an ongoing inquiry.

The plea contended that the procurement and employment of "out of order" aircraft by the PIA put around 800 lives at risk daily, reports The Express Tribune.

ALSO READ | Pakistan plane crash: After black box, PIA aircraft's cockpit voice recorder found

Hearing the plea on Friday, a two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed asked the deputy attorney general when the inquiry report of the crash in Model Colony was expected to be released.

At this, the deputy attorney general told the court that the report was likely to be released by June 22, assuring the bench that it would be made public as per the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petitioner urged the court to seek replies from relevant authorities on who purchased the plane and why, maintaining that it was not in fit flying condition on May 22, when the crash took place in Model Colony killing 97 people.

However, the court maintained that the issue could not be discussed further until the inquiry report was released and adjourned the hearing till June 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan plane crash Karachi plane crash Sindhu High Court
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp