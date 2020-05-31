STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australian PM Scott Morrison makes 'samosas' at home, Tweets 'wanted to share snack with PM Modi'

Prime Minster Narendra Modi replied that the two countries are 'Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!'

Published: 31st May 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 02:49 PM

Scott Morrison

Australian PM Scott Morrison made Samosas at home. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Many made an attempt to wear the masterchef hat during this coronavirus lockdown, at some day or the other, to try different dishes and utilise their time well.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison didn't shy away from going into the kitchen either.

The Australian PM, made 'ScoMosas' and posted it on Twitter ahead of his video meet with PM Narendra Modi on June 4. Sharing the pictures of homemade samosas, Scott Morrison said he 'would have liked to share the popular snack with the Indian leader'.

"Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch -- including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink.

They're vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him," Morrison tweeted.

Prime Minster Modi replied that the two countries are "Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!" "Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together." Modi said.

