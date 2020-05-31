George Floyd case: Over 1,400 arrests across 17 US cities during protests

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on Monday in Minnesota after a police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

But the arrest has done little to quell protests across the country.

Most have been peaceful. But a few have erupted in violence, one, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old protestor when shots were fired at them.

An Associated Press tally of arrests found at least 1,383 people have been arrested since Thursday.

The actual number is likely higher as protests continue Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the White House was under a lockdown as protests over the death of an unarmed black man in custody, reached Washington on the fourth day of nationwide demonstrations against the incident in Minneapolis.

Online video showed hundreds of protesters in Lafayette Park just outside the White House on Friday, chanting "No justice, no peace", reported Xinhua news agency.

Potests over Floyd's death continued on Friday night in Minneapolis and a number of other cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Memphis, local media reported, adding that more demonstrations were expected to take place across the country through the weekend.