In video, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur says she's in poor health

Pragya Singh Thakur said in the video that her condition is not good and visibility in one of her eyes was gone while the second only had 25% vision.

Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: A day after posters announcing the disappearance of BJP's Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur appeared in Bhopal, a video clip released here on Saturday said she is in poor health.

Thakur said in the video that her condition is not good and visibility in one of her eyes was gone while the second only had 25 per cent vision. There is swelling and pus in parts of her brain and retina. Doctors have advised her against talking much.

She said it was disgusting that Congress should be resorting to a poster war while she was undergoing treatment for quite some time now. It is being said that Pragya Thakur is in Delhi for a long time due to health problems.

The injuries to her eyes were caused by the torture she underwent during the Congress regime, the BJP leader said. She said a team of her supporters is engaged in helping people in her Bhopal parliamentary constituency even though he was stuck in Delhi durign the lockdown.

The Madhya Pradesh police had booked unknown persons for putting up posters about Thakur's disappearance.

