Ex ISI chief Shuja Pasha's close relative living illegally in France

Last month Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson.

Published: 01st November 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

PARIS: Consulate General Of Pakistan France has requested the French authorities to allow a temporary stay of Lt General Ahmad Shuja Pasha's sister, who is in the country to see her ailing mother-in-law.

Taking to Twitter, the Consulate said, "After cross-checking the list of deportees handed to us, we have found the name of Lt.Gen Ahmad Shuja pasha's sister there. We've requested french authorities to provide her temporary stay as she wants to see her ailing mother-in-law."

It further said that the French authorities have rejected 183 visitor visas following Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on French President Emmanuel Macron.

"183 visitor visa provided to our citizens has been found to be rejected by French authorities following the criticism by PM Imran khan. 118 citizens with proper documents were deported forcefully. We're currently in touch with french authority to give our citizens temporary stay," the Consulate tweeted.

Macron had pledged to fight "Islamist separatism", which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.

Paty was posthumously granted France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

While this prompted the French President to take stern action against terror activities in the country, Turkey and Pakistan have continued to attack Macron's decisions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by CNN, "What is Macron's problem with Islam? What is his problem with Muslims?"

"Macron needs some sort of mental treatment. What else is there to say about a head of state who doesn't believe in the freedom of religion and behaves this way against the millions of people of different faiths living in his own country?" he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had slammed Macron and said that he has "chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims".

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, "Hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings, as Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation."

"By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world."

"The last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation. Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists," he said in the following tweet.

