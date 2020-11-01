STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Police use pepper spray to disperse 'unlawful' rally in North Carolina, eight arrested

The police statement said the march organizers were told that blocking a roadway was a "prohibited activity that would be strictly enforced."

Published: 01st November 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

A statement from the Graham Police Department said that, officers pepper-sprayed the ground to disperse the crowd when the demonstration was deemed unsafe and unlawful'.

A statement from the Graham Police Department said that, officers pepper-sprayed the ground to disperse the crowd when the demonstration was deemed unsafe and unlawful'. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Law enforcement officers used pepper spray on demonstrators on Saturday to break up a rally to a polling place in Graham, North Carolina, after the demonstration was deemed "unsafe and unlawful."

At least eight people were arrested during the rally on various charges, including failure to disperse and one instance of assault on a law enforcement officer, Graham police said, reported CNN.

A statement from the Graham Police Department said that, officers pepper-sprayed the ground to disperse the crowd when the demonstration was deemed unsafe and unlawful'.

The rally was scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm starting from Wayman's Chapel AME church, with an expected stop at the Confederate Monument at Court Square, before ending at a polling place on Elm Street, according to the flyer for the event.

However, once at Court Square, police decided to disperse the crowd, according to Graham police, after people stopped in the road for about 9 minutes, causing traffic to back up, according to CNN.

The police statement said the march organizers were told that blocking a roadway was a "prohibited activity that would be strictly enforced."

The crowd was ordered to disperse and was warned several times that pepper spray would be deployed if it failed to do so. After five minutes, several people remained and officers again pepper-sprayed the ground, the sheriff's office said.

Meanwhile, Scott Huffman, a North Carolina Democratic congressional candidate who attended the march, insisted that the demonstrators were only exercising their First Amendment rights.

"We were peacefully demonstrating, we were exercising our First Amendment rights with Black Lives Matter," Huffman said in a video he shared on Twitter.

Huffman argued that the demonstrators had obtained proper permits, and further alleged that the protests turned violent because law enforcement had tried to take the sound equipment.

According to CNN, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said it had made the arrests at the demonstration, citing "violations of the permit" the organizer, the Rev Gregory Drumwright, a pastor and activist, obtained to hold the rally.

According to a flyer for the event, the "I Am Change" march was branded as a "march to the polls" where participants were encouraged to march in honour of Black people whose deaths have fueled protests over racial injustice, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor among others.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the families of numerous victims of police brutality, was scheduled to speak at the event, the flyer shows, along with Brooke Williams, George Floyd's niece.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Carolina rally pepper spray
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp