STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amid LAC standoff, China to ramp up railway network close to India border

China Railway announced the bidding results for the construction of two tunnels and one bridge, as well as the power supply project for the Ya'an-Linzhi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway.

Published: 02nd November 2020 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China is all set to begin the construction of the strategic Sichuan-Tibet Railway between Ya'an in southwest Sichuan province and Linzhi in Tibet, close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh, the official media reported.

China Railway announced on Saturday the bidding results for the construction of two tunnels and one bridge, as well as the power supply project for the Ya'an-Linzhi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, indicating that construction of the project is about to begin.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway is the second such project in Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway.

It will go through the southeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the world's most geologically active areas, a report by the state-run China News reported.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway starts from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, and travels through Ya'an and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours, the report said.

Linzhi, which is also known as Nyingchi, is located close to Arunachal Pradesh border.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

Linzhi also has an airport, one of the five built by China in the Himalayan region.

ALSO READ | Ties came under severe stress; pacts must be respected scrupulously to restore normalcy: EAM on relations with China

The newly-built Ya'an-Linzhi section runs 1,011 kilometres and includes 26 stations.

Trains are expected to run at speeds between 120 and 200 km per hour, a staffer in charge of the project said.

The total cost of the entire Sichuan-Tibet Railway project is around 319.8 billion yuan (USD 47.8 billion), Global Times reported.

The Sichuan-Tibet railway is also of great significance in safeguarding national unity and maintaining border stability, the daily quoted Chinese experts as saying.

"After the Sichuan-Tibet railway starts operation, Tibet will have more exchanges with other parts of the Chinese mainland. Strategically, China's Tibetan region will have much stronger capabilities in material transportation and logistical supplies," Lin Minwang, deputy director at the Center for South Asian Studies at Fudan University, said.

Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University told the daily "If a scenario of a crisis happens at the China-India border, the railway will provide a great convenience for China's delivery of strategic materials."

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will not only accelerate and enhance the overall economic development of the Tibet region but will play an important role in safeguarding border stability, the daily's report said.

The construction of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway is of strategic importance that benefits the overall development of Tibet, Xiong Kunxin, an ethnic studies professor at the Tibet University in Lhasa, said.

ALSO READ | India dealt with border crisis with China with firmness, maturity: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

As a major infrastructure project, the railway is set to improve transport that has hindered exchanges between the Tibet region and the rest of China, and could help transport advanced equipment and technologies from other places to Tibet, and bring local products out, Xiong said.

Observers said the new railway line will put Tibet on a "fast track" to catch up with other more developed regions of China, the reports said.

Both Sichuan and Tibet are rich in resources with their unique natural landscapes, huge mineral reserves, and a wide variety of medicinal herbs.

After the completion of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, it is expected to greatly boost local tourism all along the line, it said.

"It will also enhance person-to-person exchanges between different regions and ethnic groups, promote understanding and cultural integration," Xiong said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Actual Control LAC Standoff India-China Border Standoff Sichuan-Tibet Railway
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp