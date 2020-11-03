STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amid raging anti-French protests, Macron speaks with Egypt, Palestinian leaders

The French president's office said Tuesday that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas both offered him support.

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PAARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders after a week of anti-French protests around the Muslim world and three Islamic extremist attacks on France.

Macron is seeking to calm tensions and to straighten out misunderstandings while also defending France's values.

The French president's office said Tuesday that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas both offered him support.

Around the Mideast and South Asia, demonstrators have expressed anger in recent days over caricatures of the Prophet published in French newspaper Charlie Hebdo and Macron's policies toward freedom of expression and Islamism.

Macron's office said in a statement that el-Sissi expressed his solidarity with France and denounced the attacks as well as the protests.

El-Sissi's office said the Egyptian leader told Macron during a Monday phone call that coexistence between different religions "should be promoted through dialogue, understanding, mutual respect and without prejudice to religious icons."

El-Sissi said he and France's leader discussed their countries' "mutual positions" in fighting extremism and its supporters.

Macron also spoke with Abbas, who offered condolences and "his support to France in this ordeal," according to Macron's office.

ALSO READ | Not in our name: Muslim leaders in France slam boycott of anti-French products

The Palestinian president's office said Abbas stressed "the need for everyone to respect religions and religious symbols and not allow anything offensive to Prophet Muhammad and all prophets and religions while condemning all those who do so."

Abbas also emphasised "his rejection of extremism, violence and terrorism," while Macron expressed his "respect for Islam and the Islamic world," according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Macron also explained France's positions during a weekend interview with Arabic network Al Jazeera in which he called for mutual understanding and respect.

Signing a condolence book at the Austrian Embassy in Paris on Tuesday following a deadly attack Monday in Vienna, Macron said the killings "speak of the determination of our enemies to attack what Europe is, this land of liberties, of culture, of values. Therefore we will not give in."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi Mahmoud Abbas Emmanuel Macron
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp