Imran Khan directs Pak authorities to strike balance between livelihood, COVID-19 control measures

Published: 03rd November 2020 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities to strike a balance between livelihood and COVID-19 control measures as the country grappled to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

Khan made the comments while chairing the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) to formulate measures to combat the coronavirus.

It was attended by key Cabinet ministers, while chief ministers took part in it through video link.

The surge in the number of cases and lack of regard for the COVID-19 guidelines by the public have led to fears among authorities that the situation could get worse, making it hard to turn the tide against the second wave.

"(The) Prime Minister directed all stake holders to balance between disease control measures and livelihood of people," according to the statement issued by the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), the country's coronavirus control body.

During the meeting, the NCOC also apprised Prime Minister Khan about the current COVID situation in the country and the current pattern of the disease spread and increasing positivity ratio.

Khan directed the authorities to ramp up hospital care, particularly for critical patients, to cater to any rise in the COVID-19 cases.

He also asked the NCOC to formulate future course of action in consultation with all stake holders and issue necessary guidelines to contain the spread of the disease.

The NCC endorsed all the COVID-19 measures issued by the government, including implementation on wearing of face mask, reduced timings of closing of markets, guidelines on restaurants and marriage halls and enforcement of smart lockdowns.

The high-level meeting was held as the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 336,260.

At least 1,167 new cases were added in the last one day.

The country also reported 14 more deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 6,849.

At least 315,446 people have recovered across the country, while the number of active cases stands at 13,965, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

