STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

The UAE has authorised the emergency use of the vaccine as part of the country's measures to protect health workers in close contact with COVID-19 patients and ensure their safety.

Published: 03rd November 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (Photo | UAE PM Official Twitter)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed shared a picture on Twitter of him getting vaccinated by a medical staffer.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "While receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE."

A number of UAE ministers also took the vaccine over the past few weeks.

The UAE has authorised the emergency use of the vaccine as part of the country's measures to protect health workers in close contact with COVID-19 patients and ensure their safety, and that it was fully aligned with the regulations and laws that allow a faster review of licensing procedures. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid COVID 19 COVID 19 Vaccine
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp