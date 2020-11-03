WATCH | Donald Trump dances to 'YMCA' in last-minute campaign video for 2020 US elections

By Online Desk

US President Donald Trump is seen dancing to YMCA in a bid to gain votes in the last few hours of the 2020 US Presidential elections.

In a campaign video released on Twitter with the text, "VOTE, VOTE, VOTE" Trump is seen dancing at various campaign locations across the Unites States dancing to the 70's disco song YMCA.

The song is popular for being played at sporting events across America and Europe.

WATCH

President Donald Trump has been seen using the YMCA song to close out his rallies during the 2020 re-election campaign.

With more than 91 million votes already cast and some hours to go, Trump and Biden are out of time to reshape the race. They're focusing on their base states and making sure their supporters vote in person.

ALSO READ | US elections 2020: Early voting surpasses 2016 record, nine days before polls

If Joe Biden wins, this will be the first re-election since George H.W. Bush in 1992 where the incumbent loses.

There's also worry among the democrats on whether the loser of the election would accept the result as the stage is set for a chaotic finish no matter what the final numbers say.

Trump is known to have sought to undermine the election results for several months by raising debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud.

He has repeatedly refused to say whether he would agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses.

(With inputs from AP)

