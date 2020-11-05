STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Donald Trump's voter fraud claims baseless allegations: OSCE on US polls 2020

Organization for Security and co-operation in Europe is the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organisation.

Published: 05th November 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A team of international observers has described US President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud as "baseless allegations", asserting that such remarks harm public trust in democratic institutions.

The observers from the Organization for Security and co-operation in Europe (OSCE), of which the United States is a member, said in a preliminary report on Wednesday that the November 3 general elections were competitive and well managed despite legal uncertainties and logistical challenges.

The report said uncertainty caused by late legal challenges and evidence-deficient claim about election fraud created confusion and concern among election officials and voters.

"Counting and tabulation are ongoing and should continue in accordance with the law and OSCE commitments. Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions," the report said.

"Despite numerous public statements by the incumbent President over the integrity of postal voting, the number and scale of alleged and reported cases of fraud associated with absentee ballots remained negligible," it said.

President Trump on Wednesday claimed "fraud" in the counting of votes and said he would approach the Supreme Court to stop it.

Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public", without citing any evidence of fraud in the electoral process.

The OSCE is the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organisation.

Its mandate includes issues such as arms control, promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and fair elections.

The Vienna-based organisation praised the media for providing "comprehensive coverage" of the campaign and making efforts to give accurate information on the organisation of elections.

"Arrangements put in place by the election administrators, including for early and postal voting, together with committed civic engagement, allowed for high voter participation despite challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

The OSCE sent a team of 102 observers to oversee the voting process in the United States, at the invitation of the US authorities.

It will publish a final assessment after the conclusion of the electoral process, CNN reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Presidential Elections US Polls 2020 US Presidential Elections 2020 Donald Trump
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp