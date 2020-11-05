STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pandemic puts Indonesia into recession; first time in 20 years

The economy shrank at a 5.32 per cent pace in the previous quarter and grew 2.9 per cent in January-March, its slowest rate in almost two decades.

Published: 05th November 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

A drink vendor rides his bicycle reflected in a puddle in the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia

A drink vendor rides his bicycle reflected in a puddle in the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s economy has fallen into recession for the first time since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the country struggles to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics Indonesia, the central statistics agency, said Thursday that Southeast Asia’s largest economy contracted at a 3.5% annual pace in July-September, the second consecutive quarterly contraction.

The economy shrank at a 5.32% pace in the previous quarter and grew 2.9% in January-March, its slowest rate in almost two decades.

Indonesia has reported more than 425,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 8.3 million confirmed cases.

Air and train travel plunged as the pandemic prompted authorities to suspend nonessential services and close many offices to stem the spread of infections, said Suhariyanto, the agency head. He uses a single name.

Suhariyanto told a news conference in the capital, Jakarta, that activity in the logistics and hospitality sectors also fell sharply as people stayed home and dined in.

A technical recession is defined as two straight quarters of contraction. Much of the region is in recession, with air travel nearly paralyzed due to border controls and other restrictions. Indonesia's last recession was in 1997. It helped to hasten the ouster of dictator Suharto a year later.

President Joko Widodo's administration has sought to prop up the economy by easing taxes and spending more on social support and public health.

The government approved a relief package worth 677.2 trillion rupiah ($47.9 billion) in June to revive the virus-battered economy. That was bigger than the 641.17 trillion rupiah ($45.3 billion) initially allocated in late April, but slow disbursement and outbreaks of the coronavirus are hindering a recovery.

“We continue to expect growth momentum to be subdued for the next few quarters as Indonesia struggles to get a hold of the coronavirus," Nicholas Mapa of ING Economics said in a commentary.

“We can expect household spending, the main driver of overall economic activity, to remain downbeat until COVID-19 cases dissipate or when effective treatments and vaccines are readily available to the public," he said.

Indonesia had reported more than 14,000 deaths from the coronavirus as of Thursday and has been adding 3,000-4,000 cases daily since mid-September.

United Nations agencies and other groups have warned that job losses and other shocks from the pandemic threaten to undo decades of progress in alleviating poverty in countries like Indonesia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indonesia Indonesia GDP fall Indonesia economy
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp