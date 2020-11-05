STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump immigration rule takes effect again during appeal

Democrat Joe Biden has promised to end the policy if he’s elected president.

Published: 05th November 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo | AP)

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHICAGO: A federal appeals court has allowed a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps to go back into effect while it considers the case.

The Election Day development was the latest dizzying twist in a legal battle over the controversial rule that the Trump administration argues helps ensure those who are self-sufficient come to the country.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago struck down the rule and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped applying it to pending applications. Government attorneys appealed, and the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put a hold on the ruling the next day, allowing the restrictions to take effect again.

USCIS spokesman Matthew Bourke said Wednesday that the agency would immediately restart applying the rule to pending cases, but not “re-adjudicate any applications or petitions that were approved” in light of Monday's decision.

Under the Trump administration rule, officials can deny permanent residency to legal immigrants over their use of food stamps, Medicaid or other public benefits. Green card applicants must show they wouldn’t be burdens to the country, or “public charges.”

CLICK HERE FOR US PRESIDENTIAL LIVE UPDATES

Immigrant rights advocates deemed it a “wealth test,” while health experts warned of poorer health outcomes and rising costs as low-income migrants chose between necessary services and trying to stay in the country legally.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and Cook County filed the lawsuit in Chicago and planned to submit arguments to the appeals court this month.

“It’s no surprise that Trump’s team is attempting to remove barriers that wouldn’t allow enforcement of his unlawful public charge definition, even after the courts clapped back at him earlier this week," Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, whose office argued the case, said in a statement Wednesday. "I have confidence that the law will prevail here and immigrants across America will be treated fairly as human beings while this gets sorted in the appeal process.”

Democrat Joe Biden has promised to end the policy if he’s elected president.

The rule has already been heavily litigated.

In January, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a hold on the policy after lawsuits. However, enforcement was halted by a federal judge in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic. By September, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had reversed that hold and the rule took effect nationwide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
immigration Donald Trump
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp