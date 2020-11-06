STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Democracy sometimes messy, requires little patience: Joe Biden on delayed US election results

Biden needs just six electoral college votes to reach the magic figure of 270 and win the race to the White House, while President Donald Trump has 214 electoral college votes.

Published: 06th November 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Democracy is sometimes messy and requires a little patience, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said as the counting of votes for the US election is taking longer than usual.

Biden also urged Americans to stay calm and wait patiently while every vote is being counted.

Biden needs just six electoral college votes to reach the magic figure of 270 and win the race to the White House, while President Donald Trump has 214 electoral college votes.

"In America, the vote is sacred. It's how the people of this nation express their will. And it is the will of the voters, no one, and not anything else, that chooses the President of the United States. So, each ballot must be counted and that's what is going on now. And that's how it should be," Biden said in his address to the media in Delaware on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW US ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES

"Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world. We continue to feel very good about where things stand," he said.

In the US election, voters decide state-level contests rather than a single, national one.

Each US state gets a certain number of Electoral College votes partly based on the size of the population, with a total of 538 up for grabs.

Biden, accompanied by his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, said he has no doubt that when the count is finished, they will be the winners.

"So, I ask people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we will know soon," he said.

Earlier in the day, Biden and Harris had full briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis facing the nation.

"We're reminded again of the severity of this pandemic. Cases are on the rise nationwide and we are nearing 240,000 deaths due to COVID," he said.

"My heart goes out to each and every family that has lost a loved one to this terrible disease," Biden said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden US elections 2020 US polls 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp