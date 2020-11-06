STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US 2020 election results: Joe Biden leads in Republican stronghold Georgia as Trump loses lead by 917 votes

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold.

Published: 06th November 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold. Biden now has a 917-vote advantage.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON US ELECTIONS HERE 

An AP analysis showed that Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favor.

There is a potential that the race could go to a recount. Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path.

