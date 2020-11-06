STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Visas of foreigners suspended as China faces greater risk from 'imported COVID-19 cases': Official

China's sudden decision has led to the cancellation of several Vande Bharat Mission flights by India to bring over 2,000 stranded Indian professionals to this country.

Published: 06th November 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

A woman wearing a mask to protect herself from the coronavirus walks pass foreign models taking part in a promotion event in Beijing on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Friday said it has temporarily suspended visas for foreign nationals in countries like India, the UK and the Philippines as it was facing greater risk from "imported cases" of coronavirus.

The Chinese embassy in Delhi said on Thursday that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into the country by foreign nationals from India holding valid visas or residence permits in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

China has also made similar announcements for travellers from the UK and the Philippines.

"As the epidemic situation overseas is getting worse, China is facing greater risks of imported cases. In October, the number of imported cases grew by 45 per cent compared with that in September," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here, justifying Beijing's decision.

"In the meantime, some domestic cases were also found. Under such circumstances, we have learned from other countries' practices and further strengthened pre-departure prevention and control measures for travellers coming to China," he said.

China's sudden decision has led to the cancellation of several Vande Bharat Mission flights by India to bring over 2,000 stranded Indian professionals to this country.

Wang also said COVID-19 tests being stipulated for passengers arriving in China were not hundred per cent accurate.

"The pre-departure nucleic acid testing for China-bound travellers has been essential in preventing epidemic importation. However, none of the existing test methods can be 100 per cent accurate at the moment," he said.

"According to the competent authorities, IgM anti-body test results are stable, and the passengers' test results can be a lot more accurate if the test methods are combined. That's why we now need IgM anti-body testing, too," he said.

He also suggested to China-bound travellers to take direct flights instead of transiting through different routes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Mission Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp