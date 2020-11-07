STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Segregate, secure mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on polling day: US Supreme Court to Pennsylvania

If required, those ballots be counted separately, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A Alito Jr said in his order on Friday night, acting on a petition filed by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Republican pa

Published: 07th November 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

US elections protests

A demonstrator displays a placard, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, during a protest in Boston, as ballots continue to be counted in some battleground states for the general election. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court has asked elections officials in Pennsylvania to segregated and secure the mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on Election Day.

If required, those ballots be counted separately, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A Alito Jr said in his order on Friday night, acting on a petition filed by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Republican party.

Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral college votes, has emerged as the key to the re-election efforts of incumbent President Donald Trump.

The president was leading in the state with significant margin, but is now trailing behind by about 20,000 votes, mainly after the counting of mail-in-ballots started.

The Trump campaign has alleged that a significant number of mail-in ballots arrived after the 8 pm deadline of closing of polls on November 3.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW US ELECTIONS 2020 LIVE UPDATES

Trump has demanded that these ballots not be counted.

He opposed an earlier ruling by Pennsylvania's apex court that had ruled that ballots sent before Election Day can be counted if they arrive up to three days after November 3.

The Supreme Court had refused to intervene on two previous occasion.

Late Friday night, acting on an emergency petition by GOP Pennsylvania, Justice Alito has sought response from the Secretary of State Pennsylvania by Saturday afternoon.

Judge Alito also directed the state officials to segregate and secure all the ballots that were received after 8 pm on November 3.

In case they were counted, they should be counted separately.

The Republican Party and the Trump campaign have filed multiple lawsuits in various courts in soke of the key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada and has demanded recounting of votes in Wisconsin.

Trump has threatened to take the legal battle up to the Supreme Court.

He has accused the opposition Democrats of massive voters fraud and electoral malpractice.

The Biden campaign and the Democrats have denied all those allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US supreme court US elections 2020 US polls 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp