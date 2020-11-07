Singapore to reopen night life establishments for two months with COVID-19 safety measures

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore will allow a limited number of nightlife establishments in the country to reopen for two months with COVID-19 safety measures from December, nine months after it was shut after the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation, according to the ministry of Industry and home affairs.

Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Ministry of Affairs said that the pubs and bars will open for two months under a pilot project during which the operators have been asked to open their business with safe management measures, including ensuring that all the customers wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking "Those taking part must adopt safe management measures, including ensuring that all customers wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking.

This includes customers who are on the dance floor or singing. Alcohol cannot be sold, served or consumed after 10.30pm," the two ministries said in a joint statement on Friday.

Singapore as of now has witnessed 58,054 cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths related to it.

Like several other nations across the globe, Singapore's economy has also been hit by pandemic, bringing down its businesses.

The ministries said they are working with various nightlife business associations to identify "a small number" of nightlife establishments to take part in the pilots.

As per the norms set by the government, all customers entering karaoke lounges and nightclubs must have tested negative for COVID-19, 24 hours prior to the end of the activity at the nightlife establishment.

"They must have undergone either a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or an antigen rapid test (ART)," the statement added.

Separately, about 5,000 airport workers have tested negative for COVID-19 in a one-time operation conducted to test airport workers who had worked at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from early October 2020 onwards.

This follows the detection of two COVID-19 positive cases involving airport workers on October 24 2020, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

Thirty-three airport workers who were unavailable for the one-time operation have been temporarily-suspended from duties until they are tested negative for COVID-19.

With 10 more cases discharged from hospital and community facilities on Friday, 57,959 have fully recovered.