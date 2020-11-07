Trump's chief of staff tests COVID positive as US sets daily record of virus cases amid election anxiety

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation recorded over 1,27,000 cases on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

And the death toll as of 8:30 pm (0130 GMT) over the past 24 hours was 1,149, the Baltimore-based university said.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.

He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

The outbreak has been surging for weeks across the country, with the Midwest worst-hit even as the number of new diagnoses were approaching springtime levels in the south, northeast and west.

The virus has claimed the lives of over 236,000 Americans so far this year.

(With AFP inputs)