Austrian authorities raid suspected Islamic radicals

Prosecutors in Graz said over 70 people are under investigation in the new case and 60 properties, including apartments and offices, were searched.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:33 PM

A police officers walk near ambulances at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Police officers walk near ambulances at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VIENNA: Investigators in several Austrian regions carried out raids early Monday on people and organisations suspected of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas groups, prosecutors said.

Authorities said there was no link between Monday's action against suspected Islamic radicals and the attack in Vienna a week ago in which an assailant described as a supporter of the Islamic State group fatally shot four people before being shot and killed by police.

Prosecutors in Graz said over 70 people are under investigation in the new case and 60 properties, including apartments and offices, were searched, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Thirty people were taken in for questioning.

Prosecutors said they are looking into suspicions of terror financing, criminal organization and money laundering among other offences.

They said the raids resulted from more than a year of investigations.

 

