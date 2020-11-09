STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Copy of proposed rules of Hindu Marriage Act goes missing from provincial office in Pakistan

The Pakistan government in 2017 passed the landmark Hindu Marriage Act to regulate marriages of minority Hindus in the country.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

indian wedding, marriage, marriage ceremony, wedding

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The draft copy of the proposed rules of the Hindu Marriage Act, passed by the Pakistan government in 2017, has gone missing from the local directorate office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, according to official sources.

The copy of the proposed rules was referred to the local government directorate by the provincial secretariat for seeking their consent on the draft copy of the rules.

The matter came to light when the directorate, while replying to the reminder letter of the secretariat, informed that they have not received any copy of the proposed rules, officials said.

The secretariat officials said that details about file diary number and other data have been provided to the directorate with the directions to find out the file at their end.

The Pakistan government in 2017 passed the landmark Hindu Marriage Act to regulate marriages of minority Hindus in the country. The bill was passed to help Hindu women get documentary proof of their marriage.

It is the first personal law for Pakistani Hindus, applicable in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The Sindh province has already formulated its own Hindu Marriage Law.

However, the provincial governments were assigned the task to draft rules for the Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Marriage Act Pakistan government of 2017 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government minority Hindus in Pakistan
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp