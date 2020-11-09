STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India hands over children's parks for 67 islands in Maldives

India's development projects in Maldives are demand-driven and will involve the Maldivian government at all stages.

Published: 09th November 2020 09:37 PM

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla speaking at the handover event in Maldives.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla speaking at the handover event in Maldives. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MALE: India on Monday handed over to the Maldives government children's parks for 67 islands as part of its commitment to support the country's infrastructure, broadening the economic base, making the economy more robust and resilient and acting as a catalyst for development.

On the occasion, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is here on a two-day visit, said that the gifting of children's parks for 67 islands is a good example and the islands which will benefit are dispersed from the north to the south.

"The smiles it will bring to the children and their parents cannot be described in words," he said.

He said that India is the Maldives' closest neighbour and friend and it is committed to the country's development.

India's development assistance to the Maldives is multifaceted.

It is aimed at supporting the government of the Maldives in building infrastructure, broadening the economic base, making the economy more robust and resilient, and acting as a catalyst for development, Shringla said.

The projects range from large investment projects to High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), meant to have an immediate and positive impact on the lives of the island communities, he said.

As these projects are driven by the needs of communities on the islands, they will further promote the local economy and contribute towards creating job-opportunities in the islands, he said.

