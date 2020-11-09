Pakistan Army to brief parliamentarians on prevailing security situation

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army officers will brief the country's parliamentarians on the prevailing security situation this week, officials said on Monday.

It will be the first briefing since former premier Nawaz Sharif criticised Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt.Gen. Faiz Hameed for interfering in politics.

The National Assembly, or the lower house, issued a statement that Speaker Asad Qaisar called a meeting of parliamentary leaders of various political parties on Wednesday for briefing.

"Military officials will brief the meeting on security issues," according to the statement.

Such briefings are generally organised around some important security issues.

However, it was not specified which issues would be central during this briefing.

Qaisar sent a formal invitation for the high-level interaction to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Key federal ministers would also attend the meeting along with the leaders of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The briefing was being arranged a week after Army chief Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed internal and external security situation matters.