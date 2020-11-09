STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's advisor terms woman political commentator 'filthy thing'

Pakistan has been guilty of inflicting violence against journalists, commentators and human rights activists

Published: 09th November 2020 01:27 PM

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's special advisor made a derogatory remark against a renowned political commentator in the country by terming her a "filthy thing" and further disparaged people with liberal ideology as 'libtards'.

While the US President Donald Trump's tweets during the tense election process were flagged, this tweet, however, has not been flagged by the microblogging site Twitter as of now, for its use of derogatory language against a woman.

"Poor filthy thing .. Asking for an Ali Amin Gandapur kinda response so she can go whine to fellow libtards? How are you such a comprehensive package of all different kinds of filth combined #MadamCessPool," tweeted the Special Assistant to Khan, Sayed Bukhari.

Bukhari's tweet was in response to a political commentator Marvi Sirmed's tweet that read, "One of those moments when PM wasn't at the top, and First Lady wasn't in the room."

This comes after a "misogynist" remark targetting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday, by Pakistani Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur who said that her "beauty" was due to several "surgeries she got using taxpayers' money".

"She is beautiful, I will speak the truth. But listen to this as well -- she spent tens of millions on surgeries during Nawaz Sharif's two governments, using your tax money to fix herself," Gandapur said while addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan's Shigar, as quoted by Geo News.

Social media in Pakistan too did not spare the federal minister, terming him a "disgrace".

Pakistan has been guilty of inflicting violence against journalists, commentators and human rights activists. In Pakistan, over 130 journalists were killed since 2002 and not even a single person was punished, encouraging total impunity for murderers, read the statement.Besides fatal attacks, journalists face other categories of threats such as physical attacks, kidnappings, enforced disappearances, imprisonment, and torture.

In July, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based non-profit organisation, warned Pakistani authorities from targeting the country's journalists based abroad and if anything happens to them or their families, the authorities will be held responsible.

Pakistan is ranked 145th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2020 World Press Freedom Index, three places lower than in 2019.

