STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sculpture celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft draws criticism

Artist Maggi Hambling said the sculpture in London “celebrates the spirit of Mary Wollstonecraft,” the author of the 18th-century treatise “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman.”

Published: 11th November 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

The sculpture celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft as the mother of feminism has attracted criticism even before it was unveiled.

The sculpture celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft as the mother of feminism has attracted criticism even before it was unveiled. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: A sculpture celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft as the mother of feminism has attracted criticism even before it was unveiled.

Artist Maggi Hambling said the sculpture in London “celebrates the spirit of Mary Wollstonecraft,” the author of the 18th-century treatise “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman.” The artwork, cast in silvered bronze, features a small nude female figure emerging from a large abstract mass of female forms.

The sculpture was unveiled Tuesday after a decade of campaigning and fundraising, but many critics took to Twitter to question why it had to feature a naked female figure. Writer Caitlin Moran, among others, asked why male intellectuals and historical figures haven't been celebrated with nude statues.

Defending the sculpture, Hambling said that it wasn't meant to be a “historical likeness" and that the figure at the top of the artwork "is open and challenging the world.”

“Clothes define people … As she’s Everywoman, I’m not defining her in any particular clothes,” she said. “It’s not a conventional heroic or heroinic likeness of Mary Wollstonecraft. It’s a sculpture about now, in her spirit.”

Campaigners have worked for years to celebrate Wollstonecraft in north London, near where she lived and set up a girls’ boarding school. The author died aged 38 after the birth of her daughter, the writer Mary Shelley.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mary Wollstonecraft mother of feminism London A Vindication of the Rights of Woman
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp