Indian-origin man gets 80 hours community service for illegal immigration advice in UK

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian-origin man has been handed a community sentence and fines after pleading guilty to providing unregulated immigration advice in the UK.

Balvinder Singh Madan must complete 80 hours of unpaid work as per the Westminster Magistrates Court in London order last month after admitting to one count of the criminal offence at an earlier court appearance, the UK's Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old from Southall in west London must also cover prosecution costs as well as pay 600 pounds compensation to the victim and a 85 pounds victim surcharge.

"Madan allowed the complainant to put her trust and future in him.

This was a serious offence given the amount of money involved and the impact on the applicant, Immigration Commissioner John Tuckett said, in reference to the conviction order.

Madan was found to have given immigration advice and services between October 2017 and April 2018 at offices in north-west London.

The OISC were contacted by the victim, who made a complaint after she paid 600 pounds for inadequate advice and negligent service which led to her Leave to Remain, or permanent residency, application to be rejected by the UK Home Office.

It emerged Madan did not possess the relevant authorisation, training or qualifications as required by Section 84 of the UK's Immigration and Asylum Act 1999 Act.

The OISC is an independent public body established under the act to regulate the provision of immigration advice and services in the UK.

