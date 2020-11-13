STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Joe Biden wins Arizona, consolidates lead over Trump

Biden, a Democrat, has won Arizona, flipping a longtime Republican stronghold.

Published: 13th November 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

US Presidential-elect Joe Biden

US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden has narrowly won Arizona, major US media outlets projected on Friday, capturing the state's 11 electoral votes and consolidating his lead over his Republican rival and incumbent US President Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democrat, has won Arizona, flipping a longtime Republican stronghold, CNN reported.

The state's 11 Electoral College votes bring 77-year-old Biden's lead to 290-217 and put further pressure on President Trump, who has yet to concede the election held on November 3.

Trump, 74, has been making baseless attacks on the vote counts favouring Biden.

Biden, who won the state by about 11,000 votes, or 0.3 percentage points, is the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since President Bill Clinton in 1996, The New York Times reported.

Arizona has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1996.

In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton there. The race was called on the ninth day of counting after Election Day, NBC New reported. This leaves only North Carolina and Georgia as states that have not yet been called. They are both still rated as "too close to call," it reported.

To win the race to the White House, the winner has to garner at least 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
donald trump Joe Biden Republican US poll results
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp