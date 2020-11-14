STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghan forces arrest mastermind behind Kabul University attack

Afghanistan's First VP Saleh said the suspect has confessed that he was assigned to carry out the activities that could pressure the Afghan government.

Kabul university attack

A man stands inside a damaged room at the Kabul University following a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday said the Afghan forces have arrested the mastermind behind the deadly attack on Kabul University, which killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens.

In a Facebook post, Saleh said the suspect, Adil, was a resident of Panjshir province and had studied three years at Sharia Law Faculty, after which he was recruited by Sanaullah, a member of the Haqqani network, reported TOLO News.

Saleh said the suspect has confessed that he was assigned to carry out the activities that could pressure the Afghan government, and had further told that he received the weapons for the attack from the Haqqani network in Khost province.

The first vice president further added that those who conducted the attack had multiple identities as sometimes they affiliate themselves to organisations like Hizb ul-Tahrir, or Taliban and Daesh.

On Monday, a group of gunmen stormed the university premises and opened fire at students, killing at least 22 people and wounding several dozen others, according to the Afghan government. Three attackers were eliminated by the security forces.

TOLO News reported that though Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, Afghanistan had blamed the Taliban for the incident.

However, the Taliban had denied involvement in the attack.

At least 18 of those killed were students of the Public Administration School and Law Faculty of Kabul University.

The attack was condemned by many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stated that India will continue to support Afghanistan's struggle against terrorism.

