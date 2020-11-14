STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Imran Khan useless, unaware of developments in Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

PM Imran Khan 'keeps popping up (for attention), his role is useless, and no one cares about him,' Pakistani media quoted Sharif during her address in the northern areas.

Published: 14th November 2020 12:30 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz (File Photo| AP)

By ANI

SWAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Prime Minister Imran Khan was "useless" person who was unaware of what is going on in Pakistan and that he was "just trying to get attention needlessly".

PM Imran Khan "keeps popping up [for attention], his role is useless, and no one cares about him," Geo News quoted Sharif during her address in the northern areas.

Speaking on the Karachi incident, she said that her door was broken down, her husband Safdar was arrested and inspector-general of police (IGP) for Sindh got kidnapped and yet the Prime Minister did not know what is happening in his country.

"No one even considered Imran Khan worthy of telling. The prime minister was sleeping comfortably in his Bani Gala house [when the incident happened...If I had to bear such humiliation on that day, I'd have thrown my resignation in his face," she said.

"There is only one cure for all of Pakistan's problems and diseases and that is to send Imran Khan and his fake government home," the PML-N leader said.

Demanding a free and fair fresh election in Pakistan so that the real representatives of people are elected, Maryam said, "He introduced a bus that is as be-bas [helpless] as he is; those buses fail to operate just like his fake government."

Geo News further reported the opposition leader as lambasting the Prime Minister who had vowed to build a Metrobus in Rs 8 billion but now, its cost had ballooned to Rs126 billion and the plan was still incomplete.

"Who was the person who claimed he would throw Rs200 billion in the IMF's face? Today, the IMF slaps him in the face everyday," she added.

On November 13, she had alleged that authorities had installed cameras in her jail cell and bathroom during an interview.

"I have gone to jail twice and if I speak about how I, a woman, was treated in jail, they will not have the audacity to show their faces," she said, referring to the government.

In her criticism of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the PML-N vice president said that if authorities can break into a room and arrest her in front of her father Nawaz Sharif and launch personal attacks on her, then no woman is safe in Pakistan. 

