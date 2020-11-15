STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I concede nothing: Donald Trump admits Joe Biden's win for first time but calls election 'rigged'

Taking to Twitter to express his agony against the 'rigged elections', Trump said that his opponent won in the eyes of the 'fake media' and that his administration has a 'long way to go'.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump listens during a 'National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools,' event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Amid speculations of a smooth power transition post US election results, outgoing President Donald Trump has refused to concede to Joe Biden.

Taking to Twitter to express his agony against the 'rigged elections', Trump said that his opponent won in the eyes of the 'fake media' and that his administration has a 'long way to go'.

Earlier, the final results came in which placed Biden at 306 electoral college votes and Trump at 232 as per CNN's projections, the magic number required to clinch the presidency being 270.

Trump, however, has refused to acknowledge the outcome despite apparent attempts to convince him by his wife Melania and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Evading the question whether he would attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Trump's White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, on Friday stated that he (Trump) plans to 'attend his own inauguration' and that his administration was preparing for a 'second term'.

"I think the president will attend his own inauguration....He would have to be there, in fact," The Hill quoted McEnany when asked if it would look bad if Trump did not attend his successor's nomination.

Biden, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States.

(With PTI inputs)

